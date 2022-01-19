Shelby County parent reacts to nine schools going remote due to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several parents reacted to the sudden school closures in Shelby County and shift to remote learning.

For the rest of the week, three days, Dri Lee’s 4th and 7th graders would learn remotely.

Lee said it was going to be difficult to juggle being a single parent and her two jobs.

“I tried to find them somewhere to go, and that failed. So, it’s back on me,” Lee said.

Nine Shelby County Schools transitioned to remote learning due to staff shortages because of COVID-19, according to a district spokesperson.

“This is last minute. I work two jobs. One of them is overnight, and that job understands nothing about kids having remote learning,” Lee said.

In the past, Lee said she tried to take her children to work with her, but remote learning requires her attention as well.

“So, they [employer] wouldn’t understand if I say, ‘I was up with my children all day for school and need to call off tonight. So, I can help them tomorrow’”.

Lee said it was frustrating, but she understood teachers were not immune to COVID-19. She hoped school leaders would find a solution quickly.

“Since they took the masks away, like now, it’s spreading more,” Lee said.

The district said they will reevaluate returning to traditional learning on Monday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.