Oneonta man arrested and charged with sexual torture

Allan Ayer
Allan Ayer(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta man was arrested and charged with sexual torture, according to the Blount County Sheriff.

Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed 67-year-old Allan Ayer was arrested and faces charges related to “multiple victims.”

Moon said almost all of the crimes range from close to two decades ago. Moon said there was a recent accusation that led to a deeper investigation and the additional charges.

