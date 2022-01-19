Oneonta man arrested and charged with sexual torture

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta man was arrested and charged with sexual torture, according to the Blount County Sheriff.

Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed 67-year-old Allan Ayer was arrested and faces charges related to “multiple victims.”

Moon said almost all of the crimes range from close to two decades ago. Moon said there was a recent accusation that led to a deeper investigation and the additional charges.

