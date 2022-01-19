Law enforcement and Jewish community upping protective measures in response to Texas hostage incident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI now advising places of worship to be on high alert. This comes on the heels of the hostage situation that unfolded inside one Texas synagogue on Saturday.

Law enforcement agencies now adjusting patrols as a precaution. Birmingham Police shared this statement:

Statement released on January 18th, 2022. (WBRC)

Mountain Brooke police also opting not to share procedural modifications in light of the incident in Texas, but stress they are in contact with faith based centers around the community on safety precautions. Local synagogues are also taking action to ensure that those in the Jewish community are safe.

“It was clearly an anti-Semitic issue. It is safe to say that religious institutions, Jewish institutions, not only in Birmingham but across the United States, have of course heightened their security measures based on the tragedy that happened last Saturday,” said Chief Executive Officer for the Birmingham Jewish Federation Danny Cohn.

The Chief Executive Officer admits additional precautions and procedures are being implemented but he does not wish to specify what they are.

“I am not going to go in to what they are because it makes it easier to get attacked by copy cats. Let’s just say that those attending our institutions should rest assured that additional measures have been put into place,” said Cohn.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.