LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Jemison Police Officer helps clean elementary school

Officer Nick Atchison helps out at Jemison Elementary
Officer Nick Atchison helps out at Jemison Elementary(Rebecca Nobles Brown)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jemison Police Officer Nick Atchison is a School Resource Officer at Jemison Elementary School, and this week he also pitched in where the school was short staffed. Officer Atchison helped clean the school.

A Facebook post said: “Everyone is short staffed right now. We sure do appreciate Officer Nick. He is great with the kids and cares about our school! Thank you for all you do to keep us safe and helping out when we need it.”

Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin said, “Schools and school systems are doing what it takes for our students and communities! Always a team effort in Chilton County! Thank you Ofc. Atchison!”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Parents and school closings
Parents react to Tuscaloosa County School closings
Parents and school closings
Parents and school closings
Cullman Co. Schools moving to remote learning
Students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, January 24.
All Blount Co. Schools are virtual until Monday, January 24