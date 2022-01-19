Jemison Police Officer helps clean elementary school

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jemison Police Officer Nick Atchison is a School Resource Officer at Jemison Elementary School, and this week he also pitched in where the school was short staffed. Officer Atchison helped clean the school.

A Facebook post said: “Everyone is short staffed right now. We sure do appreciate Officer Nick. He is great with the kids and cares about our school! Thank you for all you do to keep us safe and helping out when we need it.”

Chilton County Schools Superintendent Jason Griffin said, “Schools and school systems are doing what it takes for our students and communities! Always a team effort in Chilton County! Thank you Ofc. Atchison!”

