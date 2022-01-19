LawCall
Is one test better at detecting Omicron? ADPH explains

(KAUZ)
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side asking our state health department whether a throat swab is a better way to detect the Omicron variant than a nasal swab.

ADPH said it’s aware of discussions regarding Omicron being present in the throat before the nose.

But ADPH said the data on that is preliminary and the studies have, generally, not been completely evaluated by scientists familiar with testing development and processes.

ADPH went on to say, “As science continues to emerge on the subject of COVID-19 technology, future recommendations may be made for changes in specimen collection.”

Some in-person COVID tests though use the Yale Saliva PCR test.

And starting Tuesday, January 18th, ADPH, the Jefferson County Health Department and the city of Hoover are partnering with Easy Testing to offer the saliva PCR test.

Testing is available Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hoover Met. You are asked to not eat or drink for 30 minutes before the test.

You can pre-register at easytesting.com,  but it’s not required.

Results come back in 24 to 48 hours.

