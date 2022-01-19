LawCall
Homewood PD: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Barbers Ct.

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police report they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and fatally injured on Barbers Court Wednesday morning.

The incident was initially reported as a hit a run but according to police, the driver returned to the scene shortly after and is currently being held for questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

