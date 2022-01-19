Homewood PD: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Barbers Ct.

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police report they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car and fatally injured on Barbers Court Wednesday morning.

HPD is on scene of a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Barbers Court. Barbers Court is completely shutdown. Avoid the area if possible. — Homewood Police Dept (@HomewoodPD) January 19, 2022

The incident was initially reported as a hit a run but according to police, the driver returned to the scene shortly after and is currently being held for questioning.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for updates.

