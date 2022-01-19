LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hewitt-Trussville freshman reaches pinnacle of bowling

By Lynden Blake
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hewitt-Trussville freshman finds himself in elite company after bowling the perfect game.

At 14 years old, it’s crazy to think Tristan Atwood accomplished one of the hardest things to do in sports before he can even drive a car.

As a bowler, all Atwood strives for the 3-0-0.

He reached the 300 score pinnacle a lot sooner than most during a meet at Vestavia.

“Very shocked,” Atwood said.

“It was certainly a moment, everybody on his team was so excited for him, I was excited for him,” Tommy Abney, Tristan’s coach, said.

Abney said a good score for a competitive high school bowler is 200!

“I’ve been coaching the bowling team at the high school for five years now, never seen a 300 bowled at the high school level,” Abney said. “Certainly haven’t seen one bowled in my personal life either.”

What the 14-year-old accomplished is rare.

“I was very relieved because I was so stressed that last frame, especially when the ten pin didn’t want to fall over, I was just so happy,’” Atwood said.

Tristan picked up his first bowling ball in fourth grade. It didn’t take long for him to realize this is something he could really pursue.

“I just really liked it, I was pretty good at it at the beginning,” Atwood said.

Pretty good turned into being one of only two athletes in Alabama to bowl a 300 in an AHSAA competition.

Atwood said he’s excited to see where bowling takes him next.

“I’m hoping to get a scholarship for college, that would be pretty cool,” Atwood said.

The Huskies have their regional meet this weekend. The state bowling tournament takes place at the end of this month in Gadsden.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder

Latest News

12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award
UAB Cheer
UAB building brand with another final appearance at UCA Nationals
Source: WBRC video
UA Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Title
Alabama Cheerleading wins UCA Division 1A All-Girl Nat'l Championship SOURCE: UCA, Alabama...
Alabama Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship