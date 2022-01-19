Hewitt-Trussville freshman reaches pinnacle of bowling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hewitt-Trussville freshman finds himself in elite company after bowling the perfect game.

At 14 years old, it’s crazy to think Tristan Atwood accomplished one of the hardest things to do in sports before he can even drive a car.

As a bowler, all Atwood strives for the 3-0-0.

He reached the 300 score pinnacle a lot sooner than most during a meet at Vestavia.

“Very shocked,” Atwood said.

“It was certainly a moment, everybody on his team was so excited for him, I was excited for him,” Tommy Abney, Tristan’s coach, said.

Abney said a good score for a competitive high school bowler is 200!

“I’ve been coaching the bowling team at the high school for five years now, never seen a 300 bowled at the high school level,” Abney said. “Certainly haven’t seen one bowled in my personal life either.”

What the 14-year-old accomplished is rare.

“I was very relieved because I was so stressed that last frame, especially when the ten pin didn’t want to fall over, I was just so happy,’” Atwood said.

Tristan picked up his first bowling ball in fourth grade. It didn’t take long for him to realize this is something he could really pursue.

“I just really liked it, I was pretty good at it at the beginning,” Atwood said.

Pretty good turned into being one of only two athletes in Alabama to bowl a 300 in an AHSAA competition.

Atwood said he’s excited to see where bowling takes him next.

“I’m hoping to get a scholarship for college, that would be pretty cool,” Atwood said.

The Huskies have their regional meet this weekend. The state bowling tournament takes place at the end of this month in Gadsden.

