LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Greenville police searching for man missing since Dec. 30

Donald Gene Gulley was last seen in the Greenville, Alabama, area on Dec. 30, 2021.
Donald Gene Gulley was last seen in the Greenville, Alabama, area on Dec. 30, 2021.(Source: Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statewide Missing and Endangered Persons Alert for a man last seen in late December.

ALEA says the alert is being issued at the request of the Greenville Police Department, which is asking the public for help finding Donald Gene Gulley.

Gulley, 65, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement, according to ALEA.

He was last seen on Dec. 30 at around 8 a.m. in the area of the Greenville bypass.

Anyone with information on Gulley’s location is asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (334) 382-9911 or dial 911.

Gully is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray or partially gray hair.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Austin Weber
A rare chance to play for the home team: Austin Weber is Hoover’s hockey star
Parents and school closings
Parents react to Tuscaloosa County School closings
Jaylen Levi Roach was last seen January 17 in Weaver.
Weaver Police asking for help finding 13-year-old boy
Less than 10 percent of the beds are currently available.
Only seven percent of ICU beds in Alabama remain unfilled
Officer Nick Atchison helps out at Jemison Elementary
Jemison Police Officer helps clean elementary school