Advertisement

Former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in Blount Co. ravine in court Wednesday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages in a ravine was in a Blount County courtroom Wednesday.

Defense attorney Brett Bloomington said he and his client, 22-year-old Deandre Charleston, met with the DA’s office in court.

Charleston faces five cargo theft charges.

“Since the beginning, Mr. Charleston has been cooperating with law enforcement; he seeks to get this behind him. He accepts responsibility for his actions and looks forward to putting this behind him and moving on with his young life,” said Bloomington.

The judge scheduled another preliminary hearing for March 16th.

