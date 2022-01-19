LawCall
Former Destrehan star RB transfers from Alabama to Southeastern

Kyle Edwards signals touchdown after reaching the end zone for Destrehan
Kyle Edwards signals touchdown after reaching the end zone for Destrehan(Amol Brown, WVUE FOX 8 (custom credit))
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - On social media, former Destrehan High star running back Kyle Edwards has announced his transfer to Southeastern Louisiana University from Alabama.

In 2020, Edwards was rated as a 4-star recruit by Rivals.com.

Edwards first entered the transfer portal on June 5 and he announced his decision to join the Lions, an FCS program in his home state, on Tuesday.

In a crowded stable of backs, Edwards did not see any action for the Crimson Tide, but will likely have the opportunity to be a major contributor for the Lions, a program looking to replace the outgoing star power of graduating quarterback Cole Kelly, who is an NFL Draft hopeful.

A true contender for the FCS National Championship in 2021, Southeastern finished with a 9-4 overall record and were defeated by No. 3 seed James Madison 59-20 in the second round of the postseason.

Is the college transfer portal hurting high school students’ opportunities for athletic scholarships?