First Alert for rain moving in Wednesday evening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Wednesday! We are starting out the day with warmer temperatures. We are mostly in the 40s in parts of west Alabama. The cooler temperatures remain in east Alabama where temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s in parts of Cherokee, Etowah, St. Clair, Calhoun, and Blount counties. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly cloudy with some light showers passing through the state. Most of the rain shown on radar is likely not making it to the ground. A few sprinkles are possible, but most of us will remain dry this morning. You can grab an umbrella and rain jacket for today, but you probably won’t use them until late this evening as rain begins to move into Central Alabama. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will continue from the south at 10-15 mph. We can’t rule out a few stray showers this afternoon, but the bulk of the rain will move into northwest Alabama after 6 PM. Plan for heavy rain, gusty winds up to 30 mph, and even some isolated thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Most of us will be dealing with steady and moderate rainfall overnight as the cold front slowly moves through the area. Rainfall totals could add up around a 1″-1.5″. Plan for temperatures to remain in the 50s between 6 PM - 10 PM.

Next Big Thing: As the cold front moves through the state, temperatures are forecast to drop. Our high temperature tomorrow will likely end up shortly after midnight with temperatures in the upper 40s. By Thursday morning at 7 AM, most of us will be in the mid to upper 30s with rain continuing to push out of our area. We are giving everyone a first alert for the small potential of a wintry mix in parts of northwest Alabama Thursday morning. We can’t rule out sleet or freezing rain in parts of Marion, Lamar, Winston, Walker, and Cullman counties. Anything that falls will likely remain light as most of the moisture will move out of the area. I do think the threat for freezing rain is very low as the latest model runs show dry air building in quicker. With temperatures in the lower 30s, I can’t rule out isolated slick spots tomorrow morning in northwest Alabama near bridges and overpasses. Rest of us will deal with a chilly rain. Most of the rain should move out of Central Alabama tomorrow morning. We will likely stay cloudy tomorrow with temperatures holding steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. When you factor in the cold temperatures and wind, it will make it feel like it is in the 20s all day long. Make sure you dress warmly tomorrow.

Tricky Forecast Friday: The cold front that will move through our area is forecast to stall along the Gulf Coast Friday. Waves of moisture from this system will try to move into the Gulf Coast and into parts of the Southeast Friday. The biggest question is determining how far north the moisture will surge. Most of the models keep Central Alabama dry Friday with the bulk of the precipitation in southeast Alabama, south and central Georgia, and into the Carolinas. With a cold air mass in place, any moisture that falls will need to be monitored for a wintry mix. Both the GFS and European models keep us dry Friday into Saturday, but I’ve seen both of these models flip-flop with rain coverage. I’ll hold on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower or rain/snow mix in our far southeastern counties Friday. If you have any plans traveling to southeast Alabama or Georgia tomorrow night into Friday, you’ll need to monitor the forecasts. Winter weather could be possible including freezing rain and icy conditions. Rest of us will stay mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures Friday morning will end up in the upper 20s with highs struggling to hit 40°F.

Weekend Forecast: Saturday’s forecast is all dependent on what happens Friday. There’s a chance a winter storm could evolve across Georgia and into South Carolina and up the East Coast Friday into Saturday. I’m leaning towards a drier solution for us with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. I’ll hold on to a 20% chance for rain, but that could change depending how Friday’s system evolves. Temperatures will remain cold with morning temperatures in the low to mid 20s Saturday. Saturday afternoon will likely end up dry with highs in the low to mid 40s. Sunday is looking dry with more sunshine. We’ll start Sunday morning in the mid 20s with highs climbing into the upper 40s. Make sure you bring your pets inside over the weekend as temperatures will remain very cold and below average. You’ll also want to protect your pipes as Saturday morning promises to be one of our colder mornings.

Next Rain Chance: The first half of next week is looking dry with temperatures gradually warming up into the 50s Monday. Our next system could develop along the Gulf spreading showers into our area Tuesday. Models show us warm enough to support all rain Tuesday afternoon, but we will have to watch temperature trends early next week. Plan for showers Tuesday with cooler air returning for the second half of next week.

