Family looking for place to live after fire destroys apartments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today, Daysha Adamson’s baby girl turns a month old. Instead of celebrating, she is looking for a new place to live for her and her four children.

Last Monday, January 10, Adamson received a call that her apartment at Cane Creek in Anniston was in flames. Now she wants to know how the fire started.

“By the time we got there it was just burning,” says Adamson. “Everything was burning to the point I was in disbelief. I froze and I just fell out crying because like we lost everything. So I was like what happened?”

Although she’s grateful that her and her family were not at home, knowing they lost everything is starting to take its toll.

“One of them said, ‘mama I don’t have any clothes. I don’t have any shoes,’ says Adamson. “They just started crying. I couldn’t cry in front of them. I had to stay strong being that I have four of them.”

Adamson has not been able to return to her apartment since the fire. She says she was told everything inside was a total loss, but she doesn’t believe it.

‘I know I can save something in there,” says Adamson. “Because where the rooms are all the way in the back, it’s just smoke damage. Some stuff was in boxes, totes and everything. So I know it’s possible that I can save something out of there. But the property manager says I can’t go in until the report comes back. But I’m not understanding why the report hasn’t come back.”

The property manager at Cane Creek Apartments was unable to provide information about the investigation or when Adamson could return to her unit.

Her family has created a GoFundMe to offer assistance. If you would like to donate, click the GoFundMe link.

