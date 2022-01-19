LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cullman Co. Schools moving to remote learning

(WVIR)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Schools will transition to remote learning Thursday, January 20 and Friday, January 21, 2022. At this time, school leaders said students will return to in-classroom instruction on Monday, January 24.

Statement from Dr. Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent:

“I had hoped the numbers would get better this week, but unfortunately, we have a lot of students and staff out today. We’ve been strategic, shifting staff from other schools and the Central Office to cover absences with a goal of sustaining in-person learning, but we have reached a point that we need to transition to remote learning. With that in mind, along with the potential for winter weather Thursday and Friday, all Cullman County Schools will be operating remotely the rest of the week. Your child will be sent home with work for the next two days. Weather permitting, faculty and staff who are healthy will be on campus and able to assist your child digitally. Please know that I firmly believe that there is no equivalent substitute for in-person learning. I want our children in the classroom. I hope we will see improvement by next week.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, January 24.
All Blount Co. Schools are virtual until Monday, January 24
With the impending update of CDC mask guidance, Dr. Sanjay Gupta reiterates why an N95 is your...
Is it better to wear an N95 or cloth mask right now?
Registered nurse Scott McGieson wears an N95 mask as he walks out of a patient's room in the...
White House to give away 400 million N95 masks starting next week
The latest data from the CDC shows 67% of people 5 and up in the U.S. are fully vaccinated.
Experts say more serious COVID variants likely after omicron