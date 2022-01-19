Cullman Co. Schools moving to remote learning

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman County Schools will transition to remote learning Thursday, January 20 and Friday, January 21, 2022. At this time, school leaders said students will return to in-classroom instruction on Monday, January 24.

Statement from Dr. Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent:

“I had hoped the numbers would get better this week, but unfortunately, we have a lot of students and staff out today. We’ve been strategic, shifting staff from other schools and the Central Office to cover absences with a goal of sustaining in-person learning, but we have reached a point that we need to transition to remote learning. With that in mind, along with the potential for winter weather Thursday and Friday, all Cullman County Schools will be operating remotely the rest of the week. Your child will be sent home with work for the next two days. Weather permitting, faculty and staff who are healthy will be on campus and able to assist your child digitally. Please know that I firmly believe that there is no equivalent substitute for in-person learning. I want our children in the classroom. I hope we will see improvement by next week.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.