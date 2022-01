BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham woman was killed in a single car crash near Moody around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

42-year-old Chineka Q. McCall was driving along I-20, about one mile west of Moody, when her 2012 Toyota Camry left the roadway, struck a bridge column and overturned.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

