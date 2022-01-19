Birmingham Police make arrest in 2021 homicide; the woman died 9 months after she was shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department made an arrest in a 2021 homicide investigation. The shooting occurred on Friday, February 26, 2021.

At 2:55 p.m., North Precinct Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station located at 3401 26th Avenue North on a call of a person shot. The victim, 41-year-old Patricia Stisher, was wounded by gunfire. Stisher was taken to the hospital, treated and later released.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office confirmed Stisher died from the gunshot wounds nine months after she was shot.

The preliminary investigation indicated Stisher was shot during a domestic argument.

The suspect has been identified as:

Richard Olds, (60), of Birmingham

Detectives obtained a warrant with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office for Capital Murder. Olds was arrested for the warrant and will remain in the custody of the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

