LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

All Blount Co. Schools are virtual until Monday, January 24

Students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, January 24.
Students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, January 24.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -All Blount County Schools will continue with remote learning for the rest of this week due to the number of students, faculty, and staff members that have tested positive or are having to quarantine due to an exposure to someone with COVID-19,

Students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, January 24.

Due to the number of students, faculty, and staff members that have tested positive or are having to quarantine due to...

Posted by Blount County Schools on Monday, January 17, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Nick Saban talks Georgia
Nick Saban, other sports figures sign letter urging Manchin’s support of Freedom to Vote Act

Latest News

Dr. Todd Freeman is subbing in a classroom today.
Vestavia Hills Superintendent steps up as stand in sub amid teacher shortage
First Alert Homewood pedestrian struck
First Alert Homewood pedestrian struck
Homewood police are investigating several break-ins at businesses on Green Springs Highway....
Homewood PD: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Barbers Ct.
Four people were reported killed Wednesday (Jan. 19) in an overnight house fire in the Eden...
Four family members, including two children, killed in Slidell house fire, officials say