All Blount Co. Schools are virtual until Monday, January 24
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -All Blount County Schools will continue with remote learning for the rest of this week due to the number of students, faculty, and staff members that have tested positive or are having to quarantine due to an exposure to someone with COVID-19,
Students will return for in-person instruction on Monday, January 24.
