Winston County Schools temporarily moving to virtual learning

WINSTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Winston County Schools will move to virtual learning beginning Wednesday, January 19th through Friday, January 21st because of staff shortages and an increase in COVID cases.

School leaders said the closure will also allow for additional cleaning and sanitizing in all facilities.

Meals will be delivered to bus riders on Wednesday afternoon beginning at 4:00 pm. Car riders may choose to pick up meals on Wednesday between 4:00 and 5:00 pm. Car riders must contact your local lunchroom to request meals no later than noon on Wednesday.

