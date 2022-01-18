Welcome to the force, Edge
Heflin PD welcomes new K-9 officer
HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Heflin Police Department is welcoming its newest member, Edge.
He’ll be Major Danny Turner’s new K-9. Edge is already proving his worth, within five minutes of being on duty he had his first drug find.
Edge also grabbed the chief by the goatee in a minor game of tug of war when they met for the first time, so the ice has been broken and he’s one of the guys.
Major Turner lost his former K-9 at the beginning of the year. Beni alerted officers of the odor of narcotics and did tracking and apprehension.
Heflin’s chief said Beni was deployed on a traffic stop and got away from his handler and was hit by a car.
He served 4 years with the department.
