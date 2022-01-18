Welcome to the force, Edge

HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Heflin Police Department is welcoming its newest member, Edge.

He’ll be Major Danny Turner’s new K-9. Edge is already proving his worth, within five minutes of being on duty he had his first drug find.

Everyone meet Major Turner's new partner, Edge. Major Turner and Edge became certified as a team Friday and within 5... Posted by City of Heflin Police Department on Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Edge also grabbed the chief by the goatee in a minor game of tug of war when they met for the first time, so the ice has been broken and he’s one of the guys.

Major Turner lost his former K-9 at the beginning of the year. Beni alerted officers of the odor of narcotics and did tracking and apprehension.

Heflin’s chief said Beni was deployed on a traffic stop and got away from his handler and was hit by a car.

He served 4 years with the department.

