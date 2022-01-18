UAB building brand with another final appearance at UCA Nationals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers made the finals for the third year in a row in the all-girl division at UCA Nationals.

UAB finished 9th place in D1A All-Girl.

They added harder skills to this routine after their 2nd place finish in 2021!!

UAB Spirit Coordinator and Head Cheer Coach, Cody Sellers, says it’s a huge win for UAB to compete with top programs like Alabama and C-USA rival Western Kentucky.

“Anytime we can put our name up there with larger schools and “power 5″ schools it’s good for our UAB brand,” Sellers said. “It helps our game day atmosphere as well as our competitive atmosphere.”

The girls have worked basically around the clock since the semester ended in December for nationals.

Congrats to the Blazers!

