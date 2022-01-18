LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Report: Spaniard said to be world’s oldest man dies at 112

Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest...
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID (AP) — Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in León, a city in northwest Spain, the state-owned news agency EFE said.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world’s oldest man last September but did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. Authorities in León said they could not comment on a private matter.

He was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of León on Feb. 11, 1909, Guinness World Records said.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, EFE reported.

He survived the flu pandemic that broke out in 1918, and with his wife Antonina had eight children, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, according to EFE.

He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, the agency said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son

Latest News

FILE - This photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store on Feb. 9, 2019,...
Felony charges are 1st in a fatal crash involving Tesla’s Autopilot system
A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
Dogs
Another state bans chaining dogs without ‘adequate shelter’
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone