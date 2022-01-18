LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama

Latest News

FILE - A decorative Grammy award is seen before the start of the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
Grammy Awards move ceremony to Las Vegas site in early April
The USDA expects Florida to produce nearly 45 million boxes of oranges in 2022.
Orange juice prices continue to surge amid shortage
More than 100 Birmingham single mothers will get $375 a month as part of pilot program
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
FILE - Publisher and community activist Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge, speaks about his...
Senate hopeful smokes pot in campaign ad, slams race disparities in arrests