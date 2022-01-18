MCSO: Man uses sword to kill his mother, wound 2 other relatives

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man, currently hospitalized, will face murder and attempted murder charges after he used a sword Sunday to kill his mother and wound two other relatives, according to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Mausap Road in the Semmes area Sunday night after receiving a report of a deceased female and two males suffering from lacerations.

The deceased female was identified as Helen Nettles Washam, 61. The injured included an uncle, George Washington Nettles, 52, who was bedridden with Cerebral palsy, and who had severe lacerations to his face, the MCSO said. Another victim, Desmon Washam, a son of the deceased and brother of the suspect, received lacerations to his wrist.

Investigators identified the suspect as Damien Winslow Washam, 23, another son of the deceased. They said he used a sword to assault the victims.

The MCSO said Damien Washam fled the scene in a dark green 2000 Honda Accord before deputies arrived.

Deputies located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but Damien Washam refused and continued traveling towards Highway 158, according to the MCSO. The Saraland Police Department was notified, and that agency deployed spike strips, which ended the pursuit.

Damien Washam’s vehicle was stopped on Highway 158 near mile marker 6. The sword used to kill his mother and injure his uncle and brother was found in the front seat of the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect tried to flee on foot but was apprehended after a deputy used a stun gun, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries, none of which are said to be life threatening.

A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son. (WALA/FOX10)

Warrants will be signed for his arrest and upon his release will be booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault 2nd and attempting to elude, according to the MCSO.

The brother, Desmon Washam, was treated at the scene for his injuries, and the uncle, George Nettles, is in a local hospital in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

