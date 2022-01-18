LawCall
Many Tuscaloosa County schools closed Tuesday

(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The following six schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022:

  • Brookwood Elementary
  • Cottondale Elementary
  • Duncanville Middle
  • Flatwoods Elementary
  • Holt Elementary
  • Lloyd Wood Education Center

No other TCSS schools are impacted by this closure, and students should report to school as normal at all other schools.

TCSS Office of the Superintendent released the following statement:

“The temporary closure at these schools is due to a high number of faculty absences and lack of substitutes. While other schools are experiencing the same concerns, they are still able to operate at current staffing levels. At this time, we plan for students at the schools closed Tuesday to return to school on Wednesday, January 19, unless staffing remains at a level where we must be closed for an additional day. Families at these five schools will be contacted Tuesday afternoon, with an update on plans for Wednesday.

We encourage our families to keep practicing healthy habits and good hygiene, to fight the spread of COVID-19, as well as illnesses like cold and flu.

Thank you for your patience and support, and support of our teachers, school staff, and administrators, as we work to overcome the staffing challenges we are facing right now. If you or someone you know would like to help by becoming a substitute in our schools, please visit this page for more information. We encourage our families to keep practicing healthy habits and good hygiene, to fight the spread of COVID-19, as well as illnesses like cold and flu.”

