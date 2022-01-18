LawCall
Man arrested in shooting deaths of 2 brothers

Jakobie Deontay Smith is charged with two-counts of capital murder in the deaths of Courtney...
Jakobie Deontay Smith is charged with two-counts of capital murder in the deaths of Courtney and Lorenzo Woods.(Jefferson Co. Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested in the shooting deaths of two brothers in Birmingham.

Jakobie Deontay Smith is charged with two-counts of capital murder in the deaths of Courtney and Lorenzo Woods. Both were murdered on December 14, 2021 in the 3800 block of Eastlake Boulevard.

Smith is in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office without bond.

Detectives are pursuing additional suspects in this investigation.

Anyone who has additional information pertaining to the case that will aid in this investigation, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Birmingham Police Department Smartphone App.

