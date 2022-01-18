LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust

Leeds drug bust
Leeds drug bust(Leeds Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic stop at a Walgreens in Leeds led to a 953 pound marijuana bust Tuesday morning.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said on January 18, 2022 at 7:30 a.m., Officer Turnbloom with the Leeds Police Department made a traffic stop at the Walgreens at 1832 Ashville Road Leeds, Alabama. The officer made contact with defendants Quan Xu 32, of Mountain House, California, and Huaitian Li, 27, of Los Angeles, California, and recovered 953 lbs of marijuana. Both suspects are being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1.5M bond each for trafficking marijuana.

Irwin said, “I am very proud of Officer Turnbloom and his dedication and passion for law enforcement. Everyday officers make traffic stops and these contacts can make an impact on our ability to combat criminal activity. Making a large drug seizure make(s) a difference in the community and our entire country. The estimated value of this seizure is $3 million.”

Leeds drug bust
Leeds drug bust(Leeds Police Department)
Leeds drug bust
Leeds drug bust(Leeds Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama

Latest News

OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake
The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday, but it is anticipated that students will be...
9 Shelby County Schools temporarily going to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases
Hewitt-Trussville freshman bowls perfect game
Hewitt-Trussville freshman bowls perfect game
Leeds Police make huge marijuana bust
Leeds Police make huge marijuana bust