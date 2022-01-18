Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - A traffic stop at a Walgreens in Leeds led to a 953 pound marijuana bust Tuesday morning.

Leeds Police Chief Paul Irwin said on January 18, 2022 at 7:30 a.m., Officer Turnbloom with the Leeds Police Department made a traffic stop at the Walgreens at 1832 Ashville Road Leeds, Alabama. The officer made contact with defendants Quan Xu 32, of Mountain House, California, and Huaitian Li, 27, of Los Angeles, California, and recovered 953 lbs of marijuana. Both suspects are being held at the St. Clair County Jail on a $1.5M bond each for trafficking marijuana.

Irwin said, “I am very proud of Officer Turnbloom and his dedication and passion for law enforcement. Everyday officers make traffic stops and these contacts can make an impact on our ability to combat criminal activity. Making a large drug seizure make(s) a difference in the community and our entire country. The estimated value of this seizure is $3 million.”

