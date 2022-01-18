House fire investigation in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega Fire and Rescue crews are investigating a house fire.

Firefighters said the fire started Monday, January 17, 2022 at 8:23 p.m. in the 500 block of Avenue H. Crews arrived on scene to find flames showing at a wood frame single family home.

No one was inside the home.

House fire in Talladega (Talladega Fire and Rescue)

Firefighters believe the fire started in the kitchen. They said there was severe fire damage to the laundry room and the fire extended into the attic space, kitchen and den area. The cause is undetermined at this time.

The American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance to the occupants. Talladega Police Department helped with traffic control.

