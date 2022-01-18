LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans can start ordering free COVID-19 tests this week.

You can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order.

Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.

Additionally, orders can be placed via the United States Postal Service website.

These orders will start shipping in late January. USPS will only send one set of 4 free at-home COVID-19 tests to valid residential addresses.

Also, people with private health insurance will be reimbursed for the full cost of buying tests bought from Saturday onward.

President Joe Biden recently announced he will purchase an additional 500 million at-home tests for distribution.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son

Latest News

A Dreamliner 787-10 arriving from Los Angeles pulls up to a gate at Newark Liberty...
AT&T says it will delay some 5G after airlines raise alarms
Mobile Co. Sheriff's Office investigators say this sword was used in the crime
MCSO: Man uses sword to kill his mother, wound 2 other relatives
A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son.
Deputies say son used sword to kill mother in Mobile County
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
COVID-19 health emergency could be over this year, WHO says
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar