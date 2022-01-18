LawCall
Head Start programs extending closure due to surge in COVID-19 cases

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a half a dozen head start programs in West Alabama were shut down last week because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

We’ve learned their temporary closure is being extended.

The Director of Commumity Service Programs of West Alabama warned us that the closures could last longer than originally scheduled. That proved to be the case Monday night.

Several Head Start programs in West Alalabama will be closed for at least the remainder of this week. They are facing a surge in coronavirus cases.

That surge increased the number of absences for children, as well as staff at these Head Start programs.

There are seven Head Start sites in six counties that are under Community Service Programs of West Alabama. The closures affect more than 500 children. Those children range in age from babies a few months old, up to children five years old.

The Executive Director of Community Service Programs of West Alabama said they got to the point that there were no substitutes to fill for their first line teachers.

We’ll continue to follow this story and will let you know when these Head Start programs will resume.

