Florence Police searching for missing person

Cleatus Higgenbotham was last seen on Jan. 10 in Florence.
Cleatus Higgenbotham was last seen on Jan. 10 in Florence.(WAFF 48 News)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Florence Police Department is searching for Cleatus Higgenbotham.

Higgenbotham is a 77-year old white male with brown eyes and gray hair. He may be living with a condition that may impair his judgement according to the police.

Cleatus Higgenbotham by Charles Montgomery on Scribd

He was last seen on Jan. 10 near Hudson Street in Florence.

If you have information regarding Higgenbotham, call the Florence Police Department at (256)-760-6610 or call 911.

