FIRST ALERT: Small threat for freezing fog Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday everyone! It is a very cold start to the day with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 20s. Good news is that the winds remain light. I want to give everyone who lives by a body of water a First Alert for freezing fog this morning. Freezing fog is simply fog that forms when temperatures are at or below 32°F. The tiny water droplets from the fog can freeze on surfaces and create a small glaze of ice on bridges and overpasses. Just make sure you use caution this morning when traveling near a bridge or overpass in any area that has foggy conditions. Most of the fog should clear up by 8 a.m. Only areas seeing patchy fog is in parts of St. Clair and northern Talladega counties. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a mostly clear sky. We should start the day with plenty of sunshine. Plan for cloud cover to slowly increase by this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will trend closer to average with highs in the low to mid 50s. We will end up warmer today thanks to southerly winds at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we should stay dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 40s by 6-7 p.m.

Outdoor forecast Tuesday. (Source: Matt Daniel/WBRC)

Next Big Thing: Our Next Big Thing is a decent chance to see rain Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. A strong cold front will move into our area Wednesday night dropping our temperatures significantly for the end of the week. Ahead of the front, we will trend above average. We will likely start tomorrow morning off dry and cloudy with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. With southerly winds continuing at 5-10 mph, temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s tomorrow afternoon. We could see a few stray showers in the late morning and early afternoon hours in west Alabama, but I think most of the heavy rainfall will move in during the evening hours. Plan for a line of heavy rain and some gusty winds to move through northwest Alabama around 7-8 p.m. The line will move to the southeast Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Severe weather is not expected, but i can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds up to 30 mph. Rainfall totals could add up around 1″-1.5″.

Lingering Showers Thursday: Behind the rain, temperatures are forecast to drop quickly. Plan for temperatures to hover in the mid 30s Thursday morning. We could see some lingering showers for the first half of the day, but the rain is forecast to move out by Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain chilly Thursday as cold air moves in from the north. Plan for a cloudy sky Thursday with highs in the lower 40s with breezy conditions. Thursday looks like a great day to prepare a bowl of chili or soup (or gumbo if you are feeling bold).

Watching the Weekend: Once the cold front moves through Wednesday night, we will have to watch what could develop along that front once it stalls along the Gulf of Mexico. Models continue to hint at a few disturbances that could develop along the front and move towards the East Coast Friday into Saturday. Some models show a wave forming resulting in wintry weather for parts of the Southeast Friday. Some model runs show moisture moving in Saturday. Since confidence is very low at this time, we will hold on to a 20 percent chance for isolated showers Friday and Saturday. I think we will know more about the weekend once the cold front moves through our area Wednesday night. There’s definitely a chance in this pattern for a winter storm to develop for parts of the Southeast. I’m leaning for greater winter weather impacts for Georgia and the Carolinas more-so than Alabama at this point in time. Just remember that forecasts can change drastically when it comes to winter weather. Make sure you frequently get updates from us as this pattern is likely to change over the next 48-72 hours. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and great Tuesday!

