Crews begin tearing down Cooper Green parking deck

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews have started tearing down the parking deck at Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.

Once the demolition is finished, a new facility to house the clinical services offered by Cooper Green to Jefferson County residents will be built.

Under an agreement between Jefferson County and the UAB Health System, the Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority was created to manage Cooper Green. The Authority will construct a modern and improved facility on the site of the parking deck to replace the current Cooper Green building. Built in the early 1970s, the existing facility is costly to maintain and is not suited to the efficient delivery of modern health care.

Meredith Environmental, Inc., has been contracted for the demolition of the parking deck. The work is expected to be completed this summer. Normal operations will continue at Cooper Green throughout the demolition process.

The new clinic is expected to be completed in two and half to three years.

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, located at 1515 Sixth Ave. South in Birmingham, provides high-quality health care to all residents of Jefferson County, regardless of ability to pay. It is a full-service ambulatory care facility that includes primary and specialty care clinics, urgent care, physical, occupational and speech therapy, laboratory services, radiology, and pharmacy.

