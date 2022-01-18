LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Crews begin tearing down Cooper Green parking deck

Once the demolition is finished, a new facility to house the clinical services offered by...
Once the demolition is finished, a new facility to house the clinical services offered by Cooper Green to Jefferson County residents will be built.(UAB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews have started tearing down the parking deck at Cooper Green Mercy Health Services.

Once the demolition is finished, a new facility to house the clinical services offered by Cooper Green to Jefferson County residents will be built.

Under an agreement between Jefferson County and the UAB Health System, the Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority was created to manage Cooper Green. The Authority will construct a modern and improved facility on the site of the parking deck to replace the current Cooper Green building. Built in the early 1970s, the existing facility is costly to maintain and is not suited to the efficient delivery of modern health care.

Meredith Environmental, Inc., has been contracted for the demolition of the parking deck. The work is expected to be completed this summer. Normal operations will continue at Cooper Green throughout the demolition process.

The new clinic is expected to be completed in two and half to three years.

Cooper Green Mercy Health Services, located at 1515 Sixth Ave. South in Birmingham, provides high-quality health care to all residents of Jefferson County, regardless of ability to pay. It is a full-service ambulatory care facility that includes primary and specialty care clinics, urgent care, physical, occupational and speech therapy, laboratory services, radiology, and pharmacy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama

Latest News

More than 100 Birmingham single mothers will get $375 a month as part of pilot program
Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Birmingham to open warming station
WBRC FOX6 News hires Nate Mills as Creative Service Director