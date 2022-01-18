LawCall
Community organizations honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. through mentorship

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many are paying respect to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and for some, paying respect, means passing on the lessons and values he preached. The Negro Southern League Museum partnered with several organizations to honor Dr. King’s legacy by hosting the MLK Meet a Mentor Day.

Many of the men enshrined inside shared Martin Luther King’s dream of equality.

“Our young people are in need of some good guidance and the thing about mentorship. It’s really about friendship. Mentors are not like your parents or your teachers. Mentors are really friends, who help you along the way,” said museum Deputy Director Robert Averhart.

For some of the younger generations, the event was as much about learning, as it was paying respect.

“Martin Luther King day is typically a day of service and unity. A day on, not a day off and one of the things that means to me is we spend time serving or we spend time going around the community going to different events that will benefit us far beyond Martin Luther King day,” said student Salome Montague.

That vision was shared by both mentees and mentors as many viewed the event as an opportunity to honor an American hero while bettering Birmingham.

“Martin Luther King Jr. stood for a dream of equality, of positivity, of making this world a better place. I think it’s only fitting that on today we give back in that aspect of mentorship,” said Omega Psi Phi Fraternity member Alan Davis.

Brothers on Campus, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham all showed up to offer guidance to the youth in the community and encourage those in need of guidance to reach out.

