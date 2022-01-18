LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cincinnati Zoo names baby penguin ‘Rose’ after Betty White’s ‘Golden Girls’ character

Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Rose is a one-month-old little blue penguin at the Cincinnati Zoo.(Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (Gray News) – Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden officials announced that they will name a one-month-old little blue penguin “Rose” after Betty White’s “Golden Girls” character.

The announcement came Jan. 17 as a tribute to White on what would have been her 100th birthday. White was a lifelong animal lover and champion of zoos and conservation efforts.

Cody Sowers, Cincinnati Zoo’s bird team head keeper, said in a press release that Rose is healthy and on track to move to the little blue penguin habitat soon. Rose will join the colony of more than 30 other penguins, and visitors will get to see her when the weather gets warmer.

The little blue penguin is the smallest species of penguin, growing to an average height of 13 inches.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion
FILE - Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani reacts during a talk radio show at the WABC...
Rudy Giuliani among Trump allies subpoenaed by Jan. 6 panel
The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday, but it is anticipated that students will be...
9 Shelby County Schools temporarily going to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases