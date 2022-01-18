LawCall
Birmingham to open warming station

(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will open a warming station on Thursday, Jan. 20 through Wednesday, Jan. 26 at the Boutwell Auditorium located at 1930 Reverend Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd.

People needing warm shelter can come from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. each day.

DONATIONS NEEDED

Donations of toiletry items, snacks and sanitizing products are needed and will be accepted on Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Boutwell. Items needed are toilet paper, paper towels, spray disinfectants, disinfectant wipes, individually wrapped snacks, hand warmers, bottled water and washable blankets (twin bed size). Please do not bring clothing or shoes.

Also, in collaboration with One Roof, those seeking shelter should also reach out to our ongoing partners: The Salvation Army, 2015 26th Ave. North; the Firehouse Shelter (for men), 626 Second Ave. North; and First Light (for women), 2230 Fourth Ave. North.

