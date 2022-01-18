Baby Hazel going home after 103 days in NICU

LawCall
Baby Hazel released from Brookwood's NICU after 103 days
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This precious little fighter is going home about 103 days in the NICU.

Hazel Bynum is going home! After 103 Days in the NICU, Hazel was discharged from Brookwood Baptist’s NICU on January 17, 2022.

Hazel was born on October 6, 2021 at 1 lb. and 8 ounces and now she weighs 7 pounds.

Brookwood released this statement: We wish her and her parents Taylor and Devodric of Birmingham all the best!

