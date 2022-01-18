LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

An inside look at the Amazon facility in Bessemer

By Jonathan Skinner
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re getting an inside look at the Amazon facility in Bessemer.

The tour included a behind-the-scenes, post-holiday rush look at the first Amazon robotics facility in Alabama, BHM1.

Amazon’s BHM1 Fulfillment Center is located at 975 Power Plant Road in Bessemer.

Recently it was announced employees at the center will get a second union election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama

Latest News

OYS investigation on contract mistake
Couple loses $1,100 over salesman’s mistake
The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday, but it is anticipated that students will be...
9 Shelby County Schools temporarily going to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases
Hewitt-Trussville freshman bowls perfect game
Hewitt-Trussville freshman bowls perfect game
Leeds Police make huge marijuana bust
Leeds Police make huge marijuana bust
Leeds drug bust
Leeds Police officer recovers 953 pounds of marijuana in drug bust