Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has won the 2021 Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Manning family announced on Tuesday.

Young becomes the program’s second straight winner of the Manning, joining last year’s recipient Mac Jones. The pair are the only two Alabama quarterbacks to take home the Manning in the award’s 18-year history.

Bryce Young stats from University of Alabama

Guided the Crimson Tide to a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff

Came away with multiple awards by season’s end highlighted by the Heisman Trophy

Also tabbed as a consensus first team All-American and All-SEC honoree to go with SEC Offensive Player of the Year recognition

Finished 366-of-547 for 4,872 yards with 47 scores compared to seven interceptions while adding three rushing touchdowns to his stat line

Set the Alabama single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns while leading the SEC and ranking second nationally in each category

