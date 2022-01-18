LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Manning Award

12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley
12/10/21 MFB Heisman Press Conference Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) Photo by Kent Gidley(Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has won the 2021 Manning Award, the Allstate Sugar Bowl and Manning family announced on Tuesday.

Young becomes the program’s second straight winner of the Manning, joining last year’s recipient Mac Jones. The pair are the only two Alabama quarterbacks to take home the Manning in the award’s 18-year history.

Bryce Young stats from University of Alabama

  • Guided the Crimson Tide to a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff
  • Came away with multiple awards by season’s end highlighted by the Heisman Trophy
  • Also tabbed as a consensus first team All-American and All-SEC honoree to go with SEC Offensive Player of the Year recognition
  • Finished 366-of-547 for 4,872 yards with 47 scores compared to seven interceptions while adding three rushing touchdowns to his stat line
  • Set the Alabama single-season records for passing yards and passing touchdowns while leading the SEC and ranking second nationally in each category

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WBRC video
Homewood PD: Man fires weapon during altercation in Walmart
Pure night club.
Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
Ladamien Rogers-Wallace, 18.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Northport; 18 year old charged with capital murder
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama
Heavy law enforcement presence near Landfall Shopping Center in Wilmington
Man charged after allegedly killing his own mother, sister, and son

Latest News

UAB Cheer
UAB building brand with another final appearance at UCA Nationals
Alabama Cheerleading wins UCA Division 1A All-Girl Nat'l Championship SOURCE: UCA, Alabama...
Alabama Cheerleading wins 3rd UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship
Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson confident going into playoffs