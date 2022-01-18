LawCall
ADPH re-opening mass testing site to ease testing strain

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - State and local health departments are working to reopen mass testing sites in Alabama. The Alabama Department of Public Health recognizes the testing strain and they are now working to alleviate that burden on the health care community.

Beginning Tuesday, January 18, a mass testing site will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. Insurance and registration are not necessary, but you can pre register for an appointment if you wish.

Jefferson County Deputy Health Officer Dr. David Hicks believes efforts like this will be seen in a number of areas across the state. Still, he wants to remind the community that sites like the one in Shelby County are where individuals should seek out COVID-19 tests, and not local emergency rooms.

“We know there is a lot of strain on our hospital systems already. So my take home message is to not go to the emergency room to get COVID tested. That is not the appropriate use of an emergency room,” said Dr. Hicks.

To register for a test, you can click here.

Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home

