LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Abortion clinics challenging Texas law dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has...
Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday steered a decision about Texas’ strict abortion law to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, dealing opponents another defeat and raising their concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
Woman killed in 3-car wreck Saturday night in Jefferson Co.
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a police...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by Birmingham Police car
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home

Latest News

Mass testing sites could return to portions of the state.
ADPH re-opening mass testing site to ease testing strain
Law enforcement teams stage near Congregation Beth Israel while conducting SWAT operations in...
Texas rabbi says he, 2 hostages escaped synagogue standoff
Negro Southern League Museum hosts event to make a difference in the community.
Community organizations honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. through mentorship
16-year-old boy shot and killed in Northport