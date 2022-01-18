8 Shelby County Schools temporarily going to remote learning due to COVID-19 cases

LawCall
The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday, but it is anticipated that students will be able to return on Monday, January 24
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Students and teachers at eight schools in the Shelby County School District are transitioning to remote learning beginning Wednesday, January 19.

All eight schools have a high number of faculty, staff, and students that have tested positive for COVID-19.

The schools transitioning to remote learning January 19 are:

  • Calera Intermediate
  • Calera Middle
  • Calera High
  • Chelsea Park Elementary
  • Columbiana Middle
  • Linda Nolen Learning Center
  • Oak Mountain Elementary
  • Shelby Elementary

The number of cases will be re-evaluated on Friday, but it is anticipated that students will be able to return on Monday, January 24.

The school district as a whole is also experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers and substitute support staff, which is hindering the ability to operate schools effectively at these eight schools.

Teachers will communicate with students regarding assignments during this remote learning period. Parents of schools that are remote may call any Shelby County school doing in-person learning and request to pick up a student meal.

The district is monitoring the remaining schools in our system.

