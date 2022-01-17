LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB infectious disease expert says Omicron could be peaking in Alabama

UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is...
UAB's Dr. Michael Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is more than 70%, and your chances in a crowd of 20 or more is 90 percent.(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local Infectious disease experts said the Omicron surge could be starting to peak in Alabama.

UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag said by the end of the month, we could start a downturn. But, he said right now, community transmission is still high. Saag said your chance of being exposed to COVID in a group of 10 people is more than 70%, and your chances in a crowd of 20 or more is 90 percent.

But even with those high numbers, Saag said if we are careful now, it could only be a few more weeks of masks and distancing.

“Just be judicious for the next two to three weeks,” he said. “Then, we will get out of it. It is just a couple more weeks of hunkering down and we can get through this.”

Saag said this past week, Alabama saw the highest number of cases per one hundred thousand. He said right now, we are seeing two hundred plus cases per hundred thousand. That number is supposed to be below ten.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for north and east Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Possibility of a rain/snow mix on Sunday
One dead, one injured in 3-car wreck in Pinson, driver left scene
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
Trussville Police seize 46 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Trussville Police seize 46 pounds of marijuana in bust

Latest News

For Alabama, transmission of COVID-19 is high across the entire state, meaning its really easy...
Infectious disease experts warn COVID could infect nearly everyone eventually
Omicron variant 8 times more contagious than original variant
Omicron variant 8 times more contagious than original variant
AARP Alabama is seeing scams "ramp up" in 2022.
AARP Alabama warns of robocalls, latest COVID-19 test scam
ADPH data shows that 2,180 people are hospitalized with the virus across the state as of...
Doctors say 56% of kids at Children’s of Alabama are testing positive for COVID