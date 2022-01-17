LawCall
Temporary Emergency Services needs heaters and more in Tuscaloosa

By Bryan Henry
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The cold temperatures bring to mind about those who could really use a little help this time of year.

Temporary Emergency Services has been around since 1945 and all through the years they’ve helped people in a crisis. The cold weather is part of what they deal with.

Sharon Morgan looked on as scores of University of Alabama students loaded up bags of clothing in an 18-wheeler. Clothes and canned goods are part of what TES accepts. With temperatures getting cold these days, the agency could also use space heaters.

“Heaters we are low on. We had a heater drive this Friday and got about 50 heaters and if the weather is going to continue to be this way, then the more the better,” said Temporary Emergency Services Asst. Director Sharon Morgan.

Temporary Emergency Services serves more than 400 families per month.

“Food and clothing, prescription drugs and some assistance with utilities. I would say what we do the most on a day-to-day basis would be food and clothing,” said Morgan.

Temporary Emergency Services serves Tuscaloosa County and many of its surrounding areas.

