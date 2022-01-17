Sumter County finishes first Rebuild Alabama road project

SUMTER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Many Alabama communities are now reaping the benefits of the Rebuild Alabama plan. That’s an increase in the state gas tax that helps pay for local road and bridge projects.

Sumter County Road 42 is the first road there to be upgraded with money from Rebuild Alabama. Elected leaders and people living along Sumter County Road 42 said it’s now safer and easier to drive down.

Sumter County used $1.2 million raised through Rebuild and other sources to fix more than seven miles of the road.

Timber is the main industry in Sumter County. Sumter County Commission President Marcus Campbell blamed log trucks for causing a lot of wear and tear on roads there. The county doesn’t have a big tax base to do a lot of road and bridge projects.

Campbell believes the Rebuild Alabama plan is helping to change that. “So this was significant, we’re talking about people having the ability to get to dialysis, get to the hospital. The school buses running in a manner that they’re supposed to be running in. I’ve had school bus drivers to call me before this road got paved,” Campbell told WBRC.

Campbell added they are also hopeful to get a boost for more road and bridge projects in Sumter County through the infrastructure bill that passed Congress in 2021.

