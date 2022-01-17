LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Several crews battle large residential fire

Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and...
Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and Rescue.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and Rescue.

According to a post, six different agencies arrived on the scene of a house fire in the Cole Springs are of Falkville at about 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials said when units arrived, heavy smoke could be seen from the eaves of the house. A firetruck and two engines from Ebenezer, along with units from the Eva Volunteer Fire Department, suppressed the fire shortly after, according to the post.

Officials at Ebenezer Fire and Rescue said just how grateful their crews were for the help they received.

“Thank you to each and everyone that assisted. My sincere thanks to each and every one of you,” officials said.

Along with the Eva Volunteer Fire Department, Falkville Fire and Rescue, Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Morgan County 911 also assisted Ebenezer fire crews at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire or how it started. Officials say the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
Woman killed in 3-car wreck Saturday night in Jefferson Co.
Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a police...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by Birmingham Police car
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home

Latest News

Anniston PD: Woman shot, killed at night club by security
A woman is dead after deputies said she was stabbed to death by her adult son.
Deputies say son used sword to kill mother in Mobile County
Mass testing sites could return to portions of the state.
Local, State and Federal help rushing to alleviate Omicron testing strain
23-year-old Dora man killed while walking on I-22