Several crews battle large residential fire

FALKVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several crews battled a large residential fire Sunday night, according to Ebenezer Fire and Rescue.

According to a post, six different agencies arrived on the scene of a house fire in the Cole Springs are of Falkville at about 7 p.m. Sunday night.

Officials said when units arrived, heavy smoke could be seen from the eaves of the house. A firetruck and two engines from Ebenezer, along with units from the Eva Volunteer Fire Department, suppressed the fire shortly after, according to the post.

Officials at Ebenezer Fire and Rescue said just how grateful their crews were for the help they received.

“Thank you to each and everyone that assisted. My sincere thanks to each and every one of you,” officials said.

Along with the Eva Volunteer Fire Department, Falkville Fire and Rescue, Lifeguard Ambulance Service LLC, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Morgan County 911 also assisted Ebenezer fire crews at the scene.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the fire or how it started. Officials say the fire is under investigation.

