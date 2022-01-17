LawCall
Saliva Sunday: Tulsa Pastor Michael Todd rubs saliva on face of parishioner to prove a point in sermon

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WVUE) - Famous Oklahoma pastor, Michael Todd, got very literal in a sermon this weekend by grossing out his congregation during his Sunday service.

Todd, who leads the Transformation Church in Tulsa, received grossed out reactions from his congregation when he wiped his own spit all over the face of a churchgoer.

In the video, he wants to emphasize his message. The message was, “receiving a vision from God might get nasty.” As he goes into an explanation about it, he begins rubbing the saliva all over his face.

The irony of it all is that as the audience gasps in horror at the stunt, Todd explains that’s the exact response one will get from answering God’s call.

With the pandemic going on, you know he is definitely getting roasted online for this stunt.

