LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Reports of ice on some bridges in West Alabama

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division have been monitoring roadway conditions since winter weather moved into the state. Troopers asked drivers to please use caution on elevated roadways and bridges.

Update on conditions:

TUSCAOOSA COUNTY – There are reports of ice on the Fosters Bridge on I-59 near the 65 mile marker. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has been notified and will be responding.

GREENE / SUMTER COUNTY -- There are reports of ice on the Tombigbee Bridge on I-59 near the 28 mile marker. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has been notified and will be responding.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
FIRST ALERT for areas of black ice overnight into early Monday
Woman killed in 3-car wreck Saturday night in Jefferson Co.
Birmingham Police say they are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a police...
Pedestrian killed after being struck by Birmingham Police car
Judge Christopher R. Dassau
Baton Rouge district judge found dead in Baker home

Latest News

Mass testing sites could return to portions of the state.
Local, State and Federal help rushing to alleviate Omicron testing strain
23-year-old Dora man killed while walking on I-22
MLK Events in Tuscaloosa
MLK Events in Tuscaloosa
Woman killed in 3-car wreck Saturday night in Jefferson Co.