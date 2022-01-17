Reports of ice on some bridges in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division have been monitoring roadway conditions since winter weather moved into the state. Troopers asked drivers to please use caution on elevated roadways and bridges.

Update on conditions:

TUSCAOOSA COUNTY – There are reports of ice on the Fosters Bridge on I-59 near the 65 mile marker. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has been notified and will be responding.

GREENE / SUMTER COUNTY -- There are reports of ice on the Tombigbee Bridge on I-59 near the 28 mile marker. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) has been notified and will be responding.

