Pennsylvania company restarting work at Birmingham-area site

City of Fairfield(City of Fairfield)
By Associated Press and WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 7:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) - A Pennsylvania company says it plans to reopen a piece of Birmingham’s manufacturing industry by spending $25 million on an old plant that will become a production, service and distribution center.

HarbisonWalker International says construction will begin early this year at a site west of downtown in Fairfield. The 200,000-square foot facility is expected to open by the end of the year with about 50 workers.

The company makes refractory products, which are designed to withstand extremely high temperatures in uses including steel production. It shut down the same site in 2019 when it decided to end a business line.

“Fairfield is excited to welcome HarbisonWalker International to our city as a southern hub for its operations. We look forward to a continued relationship to help this global company grow,” said Mayor Eddie Penny, City of Fairfield.

A news release from HarbisonWalker states: We anticipate hiring 50 highly trained technicians and staff in a team-based environment at the plant. We will begin recruiting qualified employees for anticipated positions in early 2022 and provide training as needed. We expect that several jobs will have transferrable skills, such as welders, electricians, and mechanics, and will encourage local applicants through job fairs and other recruiting efforts, including working with Alabama Industrial Development Training (AIDT) to hire and train new employees.

