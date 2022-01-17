MLK Jr. Holiday recognized through Unity Day events in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa has several events happening Monday, January 17, in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. MLK Day is also recognized as Unity Day in Tuscaloosa.

An organizer said first and foremost, it’s a way to celebrate the life of Dr. King. The Tuscaloosa chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference organized several events the public can attend.

The Unity Day March is usually the event with the most public participation. Hundreds of people will march from MLK Junior Elementary School to Tuscaloosa City Hall.

The day would normally start with a group breakfast. That event was cancelled because of coronavirus concerns.

Bands and dance teams that are a part of the march will perform for people who will participate in the march prior to the march starting. Then at noon, people will start the march to city hall.

The president of Tuscaloosa’s SCLC Chapter talked about some of the concerns he hopes the march will allow people to come together to address in the city. “We’re coming together to unite and if we work together we can accomplish many of the things concerning the gun violence, as it concerns blacks being in higher positions, higher paid positions and positions where they’re in charge,” Rev. James Williams explained.

Unity Day Event Schedule:

11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. - Bands and Dance Teams

11:45 a.m. - Line Up for the March

Noon - Unity Day March starting at Beulah Baptist Church and ending at City Hall

5:00 p.m. - Mass Rally at the First African Baptist Church

Locations:

Beulah Baptist Church - 3100 25th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

First African Baptist Church - 2621 Stillman Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

