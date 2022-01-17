Jemison HS transitioning to e-learning Tuesday due to staffing shortages

JEMISON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jemison High School will have an e-learning day Tuesday, Jan. 18 due to staffing shortages.

Principal Kendall Jackson posted the following on Facebook:

“JHS will have an e-learning day tomorrow due to staffing shortages. Breakfast can be picked up from 7:30-8:00. Lunch can be picked up from 10:30-11:30. Both times will be picked up behind the school at the lunchroom. Please call 205-280-4875, if possible, to leave a message letting the lunchroom staff know how many breakfasts and lunches you will need. This is to help them get a count of how many to prepare.

Students who report to career tech can still attend but must provide their own transportation. If transportation is an issue, the absence will not be held against them.

Teachers and staff will report to school. Students can email teachers for assistance with work posted on Google Classroom or Schoology.

We do appreciate your understanding with this decision. Know this was not an easy decision to make; however, with staffing shortages right now, it was necessary. If additional e-learning days are needed we will let you know as soon as possible.

UPDATE: If a student looks for work and does not see an assignment or emails a teacher and does not get a response, please be understanding. Many of our teachers are sick and are not required to check email and post assignments while out. We will make sure everyone is caught up when they return. Also, please share this beyond Facebook. I will be emailing students and doing an all call in the next little bit; however, I know this will not make it to everyone. Thank you again for your help and understanding.”

