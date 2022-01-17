LawCall
Homewood PD: 1 person shot during altercation in Walmart

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police responded to reports of shots fired inside Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway on Monday afternoon.

Police say one male subject fired a shot inside the store, striking another man.

The suspect was located running along Lakeshore Parkway, and police recovered a handgun from him.

Authorities say the male victim was carrying a weapon on his holster, and a verbal altercation took place between the male victim and the suspect. The victim is from Georgia, and there is no evidence they knew each other.

Police continue to investigate. Check back for updates.

